Timberwolves Win ‘Event of the Year’ at NBA League Meetings in Las Vegas

Las Vegas – The Minnesota Timberwolves are the winners of the highly competitive Event of the Year Award which was announced at the NBA Revenue and Analytics meeting in Las Vegas. The league-wide award was given to the best sales and member event executed during the 2018-19 season.

The Timberwolves winning event brought together season ticket members to kick off the 2018-19 Nike City Edition Jersey inspired by Minnesota native and legendary musician Prince. Held at Paisley Park, the recording studio and home to the iconic artist, the event offered Timberwolves season ticket members a once-in-a-lifetime experience. More than 600 season ticket members received exclusive access to Paisley Park, a private concert and the chance to interact with the entire Timberwolves roster including center Karl-Anthony Towns. Other finalists were the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

The Timberwolves continue to set the standard for providing a world-class experience for their season tickets members and fans both in and outside of Target Center. With a continued dedication for offering innovative and unique ways to interact with the team’s most loyal fans, the Timberwolves currently offer season ticket packages online.