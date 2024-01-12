Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers preview: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report 

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to get pick up a win at home when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Wolves are coming off a 127-120 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

First in the West, the Wolves are 26-11 overall and 14-2 at home this season. Minnesota is 5-5 in their last 10 games and continues to have the best defense in the league (108.6 defensive rating).

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Blazers on Friday, including how to get tickets to the game, watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

Tickets & doors

Tickets: Get Tickets

Doors: 5:30 PM

Doors to this 7 PM game will open at 5:30 PM. You can get tickets to the game here.

Pride Night presented by Jack Daniel's will be happening on Friday. The game will feature festive in-game entertainment and special recognition of local organizations uplifting and supporting our LGBTQIA+ community.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Blazers

Date: Friday, Jan. 12

Friday, Jan. 12 Time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center, Wolves vs. Blazers will air on Bally Sports North at 7 PM on Friday, Jan. 12. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Wolves

Questionable: Rudy Gobert

Out: Jaylen Clark

Rudy Gobert (Left Hip Soreness) is questionable to play. Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) is out.

Blazers

Doubtful: Deandre Ayton

Probable: Jabari Walker

Out: Moses Brown, Shaedon Sharpe and Robert Williams III

Deandre Ayton (Right Knee Tendinitis) is doubtful to play. Jabari Walker (Left Knee Tendinitis) is probable to play. Moses Brown (Left Wrist Fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (Adductor Soreness) and Robert Williams III (Right Knee Ligament Tear) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association Edition

Association Edition Blazers: Icon Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association Edition uniforms against the Blazers. Portland will be playing in their black Icon Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Blazers

Near the bottom of the standings, the Blazers are 10-26 overall and 5-15 on the road this season. Portland will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back when they face Minnesota as they lost 139-77 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

The Blazers are ranked 29th on offense (108.0 offensive rating) and 20th in defense (116.0 defensive rating).