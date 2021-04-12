Getty Images

Timberwolves Statement On Postponing Tonight’s Game Against The Brooklyn Nets

by Timberwolves PR
Follow
Posted: Apr 12, 2021

Yesterday’s tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning. After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision.

Information regarding the rescheduling of tonight’s game and ticket details will be released in the near future.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.

Tags
Timberwolves, Press Release

Related Content

Timberwolves

Press Release

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter