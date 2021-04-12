Timberwolves Statement On Postponing Tonight’s Game Against The Brooklyn Nets

Yesterday’s tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning. After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision.

Information regarding the rescheduling of tonight’s game and ticket details will be released in the near future.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.