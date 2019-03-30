Timberwolves Sign Forward Mitch Creek to 10-Day Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed forward Mitch Creek to a 10-Day Contract.

Creek, 26, played in four games with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season after signing a 10-Day Contract on January 25, 2019 and a second 10-Day Contract on February 4, 2019. The 6-5 forward averaged 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.0 minutes per game with Brooklyn. Creek played in 41 games (32 starts) with the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season, averaging 15.3 points, on 55.4% shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.

The Australia native played eight seasons for the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) from 2010-18. In 2017-18, Creek was named to the All-NBL Second Team after helping the 36ers reach the NBL Grand Final Series. He also played with BG Göttingen in Germany in 2018, averaging 11.9 points in seven games. Creek played with the Australian team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Qualifiers in February.

Creek will wear uniform #55.