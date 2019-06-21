Timberwolves Select Two Players in 2019 NBA Draft

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday selected North Carolina forward Cameron Johnson with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Minnesota is currently in discussions to trade the rights to that pick, however the team will not be able to consummate any potential trade until after the moratorium period ends on July 6. Therefore, the Wolves will have no comment on this pick (or any other picks involved) until they have finished those trade discussions. Minnesota is not at liberty to identify the teams it is talking to or to reveal any other specifics of potential trades per NBA rules.

The Wolves also tonight selected Washington guard Jaylen Nowell 43rd overall.

Nowell, 19, was named the 2018-19 Pac-12 Player of the Year by the coaches after averaging 16.2 points, on 50.2% from the field, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over his sophomore season at the University of Washington. An All-Pac-12 First Team selection by the coaches and media this past season, the 6-4 guard became the fastest player in Washington history to reach 1,000 career points. Nowell raised his three-point shooting percentage to 44.0%, up from 35.1% in his freshman campaign. The Seattle native was one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award, recognizing the nation’s top shooting guard.