Timberwolves vs Rockets preview: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up a win at home when they face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Minnesota is coming off a 109-101 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

The Wolves are third in the West with a record of 51-23. Minnesota is 26-10 at home and 7-3 in their last ten games. The Wolves continue to have the best defense in the league with a 108.2 defensive rating.

This will be the third and final matchup between Houston and Minnesota this season. The Wolves lead the season series 2-0.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Rockets on Tuesday, including start time, how to get tickets to the game, watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

Tickets & doors

Doors: 6 PM

Doors to this 7 PM game will open at 6 PM.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Rockets

Taking place at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, Wolves vs. Rockets will be broadcast live on Bally Sports North Extra at 7 PM on Tuesday, April 2. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Wolves

Out: Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Clark

Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Knee Meniscus Tear) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Rockets

Out: Steven Adams, Tari Eason and Alpern Sengun

Steven Adams (Right Knee PCL Surgery), Tari Eason (Left Tibia Surgery) and Alpern Sengun (Right Ankle Sprain) are out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Statement Edition

Statement Edition Rockets: Association Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their black Statement Edition uniforms against the Rockets. Houston will be playing in their white Association Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Rockets

11th in the West, the Rockets are fighting for a spot in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. Houston is 38-36 overall and 12-24 on the road. Going 9-1 in their last 10 games, the Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the league right now.

Houston is ranked 20th overall on offense (113.6 offensive rating) and is ninth overall on defense (112.2 defensive rating).