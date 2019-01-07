Timberwolves Relieve Tom Thibodeau of his Duties

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced this afternoon that they have relieved Tom Thibodeau of his duties as President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach, effective immediately. Additionally, Andy Greer has been released of his duties as Assistant Coach.

“We would like to thank Tom for his efforts and wish him all the best,” said Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. “These decisions are never easy to make, but we felt them necessary to move our organization forward.”

Scott Layden will remain in his role as General Manager and will run the day-to-day operations of the basketball department and Assistant Coach Ryan Saunders will assume the role of interim head coach for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.