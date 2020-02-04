Getty Images

Timberwolves Recall Jaylen Nowell From G League Affiliate Iowa Wolves

by Timberwolves PR
Posted: Feb 04, 2020

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas announced the team has recalled guard Jaylen Nowell from the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.   

In 26 games with Iowa, Nowell is averaging a team-best 21.1 points, on 49.2% shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Nowell was drafted by the Timberwolves in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.

