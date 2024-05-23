11 things to know about Timberwolves-Mavericks Game 2: tickets, giveaways, block party, where to park & eat for Western Conference Finals

Wolves back.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks tips off from Target Center on Friday at 7:30 PM.

Dallas leads the series 1-0.

From giveaway info to parking tips, here's everything you need to know about Game 2 at Target Center between Minnesota and Dallas.

1. Game 2 Tickets, Doors & Start time

Tickets: Get Tickets

Get Tickets Doors: 6 PM

6 PM Start Time: 7:30 PM

Doors to this 7:30 PM game will open at 6 PM. You can get tickets to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals here.

2. Game 2 Giveaways

White Playoff Tee

Howl Towel, presented by Mayo Clinic

All fans at Game 1 will get a white Playoff tee and a Howl Towel, presented by Mayo Clinic.

3. What To Wear

Wear White

All fans are encouraged to wear white to Game 2 to help create a vibrant, home court advantage.

4. Wolves Back Block Party

Happening across from Target Center, the Wolves Back Block Party will take place from 4 PM till the end of Game 2.

Due to capacity constraints, fans that have tickets are not guaranteed immediate entry.

Rain or shine, the event will feature:

A live Game 2 broadcast on a large screen

Pregame entertainment from Nur-D & DJ Cav

Chick-fil-A Food Truck

Michelob ULTRA Mobile Bar

The Timberwolves Team Store, A Fanatics Experience, Truck

Wolves Back Block Party tickets are no longer available online. Fans interested in attending can sign up for tickets using the QR code located at the event's entrance.

Learn more about the Wolves Back Block Party here.

5. Street Closure In Front Of Target Center

Closed: 1st ave between 5th St and 6th St

To create a large pedestrian space for the Wolves Back Block Party and fans attending Game 2, 1st ave between 5th St and 6th St will be closed for all vehicles.

6. Why Arrive Early

With the street closure as well as a capacity crowd expected for Game 2 and the Wolves Back Block Party, fans should plan ahead and arrive early to avoid any traffic-related delays.

Fans that arrive early may be able to find a parking spot easier, avoid any waiting to enter the Wolves Back Block Party and gain faster access into Target Center for Game 2.

7. Where To Park & Public Transit Options

Wondering where to park?

Check out the 8 covered parking ramps next to Target Center that provide an extended Skyway route to the arena’s entrance.

Target Center is also easily accessible by Metro Transit. Click here to see a list of different public transit options.

8. What To Eat At Target Center

From snacks to entrees, there's a number of different options for food at Target Center.

If you are looking for a recommendation, a Reddit user is such a big fan of the hot dogs at Wolves' games that they eat them straight up without any condiments.

Click here to read more about the no-condiment hot dog.

9. Shop Arena-Exclusive Playoff Styles

Officially licensed Playoff merchandise, including arena-exclusive styles, will be available in the Timberwolves Team Stores, a Fanatics Experience, in Target Center.

The Timberwolves Team Store, a Fanatics Experience, Truck will also be selling Playoff merchandise at the Wolves Back Block Party.

10. How To Watch And Listen To Wolves vs. Mavs Game 2

Date: Friday, May 24

Friday, May 24 Start Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT TV channel: TNT | truTV, Max

TNT | truTV, Max Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, Game 2 of Wolves vs. Mavs will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 7:30 PM on Friday, May 24.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analysts Reggie Miller and Stan Van Gundy and reporter Allie LaForce will be calling the game for TNT.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Petersen call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel, KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

On truTV and Max, there'll be an alternative viewing experience hosted by Adam Lefkoe and will feature Vince Carter, Bomani Jones and Chris Haynes.

11. What Jerseys Are The Wolves Wearing?

For Game 2, the Wolves will be wearing their Classic Edition uniforms against the Mavs. The game will also be played on a matching Classic Edition court.