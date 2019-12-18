Timberwolves Host Annual Holiday Shopping for Kids

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, hosted the 2019-20 Jr. Pack for their annual Pack Gives Back Holiday Shopping for Kids. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, along with the entire Timberwolves roster and coaches, paired up with a Jr. Pack member to shop.

The evening started with 15 Jr. Pack members meeting for Crunch’s Holiday Bus Ride. During the trip, the Timberwolves surprised the youth with an announcement that each of them were going to receive a $500 Target shopping spree. Minnesota players and “Bigs” (mentors) were waiting to surprise them at the Knollwood Target store, which marked the final destination of Crunch’s Holiday Bus Ride. The Timberwolves players and coaches then paired up with their Jr. Pack teammate to help them shop.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves were excited to align with our valued corporate partners and the Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation to continue this annual holiday event,” said Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway. “It was heartwarming to see our players reconnect with their Jr. Pack teammates from Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities. We are proud as an organization to be able to add holiday cheer to so many deserving young men and their families.”

Timberwolves corporate partners Fitbit, Target and TCL® also helped spread the holiday spirit. Fitbit makes fitness fun and inspires the entire family to build healthy habits together. Fitbit InspireTM fitness trackers were provided for each kid to gift their Bigs and help them stay motivated through the holiday season, with automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, and a modern, comfortable and swimproof design. TCL, one of the world’s best-selling electronics brand and America’s fastest-growing TV brand, surprised each child with a 40” TCL Roku TV, featuring stunning high definition resolution and seamless access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV shows.

To make this day extra memorable, Target provided an additional $500 Target Gift Card for the families, accompanied by Bullseye Funko Pops and a basketball for each Jr. Pack member.

The Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation wrapped the day up in a bow by surprising each Jr. Pack member’s family with a $500 Hy-Vee gas gift card.

About Pack Gives Back

Pack Gives Back is the social responsibility platform for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx, T-Wolves Gaming and Iowa Wolves. The platform encompasses all the franchises’ efforts surrounding social and community impact inclusive of the organization’s employees, partners, players, and the FastBreak Foundation. Pack Gives Back initiatives will center around education, inclusion and wellness and support its communities 365 days a year with the crossover of NBA, WNBA, NBA2K League and G-League seasons.