CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 19: Wendell Moore Jr. #7 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Chicago Bulls during a preseason game at the United Center on October 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Timberwolves Exercise Team Option on Wendell Moore Jr.

October 27, 20234:42 PM CDT

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has exercised team option on guard Wendell Moore Jr.   

Moore Jr., 22, enters his second season in the NBA after appearing in 29 games (two starts) in his rookie campaign last season, averaging 1.4 points on 41.9% shooting, 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists. In his first career start during the Nov. 30 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Richmond, Va. native finished with seven points, a career-high three rebounds and two assists. In eight regular season games for the Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Timberwolves, Moore Jr. averaged 19.4 points on 42.0% shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.  

