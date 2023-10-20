Timberwolves Convert Daishen Nix to Two-Way Contract

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team converted the contract of guard Daishen Nix to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Nix, 6-5, joined the Timberwolves after spending the last two seasons with the Houston Rockets. Last season, he appeared in 57 games (seven starts) while averaging career-highs of 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16.0 minutes per game. The Anchorage, Alaska native, has seen action in 81 career games (seven starts), all with the Rockets. Nix owns NBA career averages of 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 14.5 minutes per contest.