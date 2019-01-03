Big Nights From Wiggins & Towns Not Enough For Wolves vs. Celtics

Despite big nights from Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves weren’t able to take down the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday night as they fell 115-102.

Andrew Wiggins finished with a season-high 31 points while shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. With his fifth point of the game, Wiggins became the seventh-youngest to score 7,000 points.

After scoring just four points in the first half, Karl-Anthony Towns turned it up in the second and finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

But the 18-point first-half deficit combined with the fact the Wolves were without Jeff Teague, Robert Covington and Derrick Rose (all ankle injuries) proved to be too much to overcome.

Tyus Jones was the only other player for the Timberwolves to hit double digits. He scored 14 points to go with nine assists and four steals.

After putting up 30 points earlier this season against the Wolves, Gordon Hayward was hot again, putting up 35 points in 31 minutes off the bench, shooting 14-for-18 from the field. This came two days after being held scoreless against the Spurs. Terry Rozier, who started in place of Kyrie Irving (eye) finished with 16 points and five assists. Al Horford finished with 15 points, while Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown scored 12 and 10, respectively.

The Wolves fall to 17-21 on the season, 13thin the West. The Celtics improve to 22-15, fifth in the East.

Minnesota is back at it on Friday night at home against the Magic.