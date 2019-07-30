Timberwolves Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team’s finalized 2019 preseason schedule. The Wolves will play five exhibition contests, including one game at Target Center.

The fans first chance to see the 2019-20 Wolves at Target Center will be on Sunday, October 13 when they take on Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Basketball Premier League. This will mark the second time the Wolves have hosted Maccabi Haifa in the preseason, the first a 114-81 win at Target Center on October 16, 2012. Maccabi Haifa is coming off a Second Division championship in Israel, earning them a promotion back to the Premier League.

Minnesota opens its preseason schedule at Phoenix on Wednesday, October 8 and then travels to San Francisco to play the Warriors for the first time at Chase Center on Friday, October 10. The Wolves wrap up their exhibition games with a contest at Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, October 17.

The Wolves’ preseason broadcast schedule, as well as the on-sale date for the Target Center preseason games, will be announced at a later date. The preseason game against Maccabi Haifa at Target Center is included in full season ticket packages.

All times Central Bold denotes home game