Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Kings

The Game

The Wolves play their first game at home since the All-Star break against a team also fighting for a playoff spot in the Kings.

Minnesota has won three of its last four games but is coming off a road loss to the Bucks on Saturday night on the second night of a back to back. This was without Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed his second-straight game while in the concussion protocol.

With the Wolves at 28-31 and 4.5 games back from a playoff spot and the Kings at 31-28, 1.5 games back, this is a crucial game. We did more of a deep dive here.

The Kings are coming off a 119-116 win over the Thunder on Saturday.

This is the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Kings hold a 2-1 series edge.

Tolliver Staying Hot

With Towns being out the last two games, that’s turned into more playing time for Anthony Tolliver, and he’s stepped up to the challenge.

In the last two games, Tolliver has averaged 16.5 points while shooting a scorching 64.7 percent from the field and 75 percent from the 3-point line.

Even if Towns returns on Monday night, I’d expect Tolliver to get some run, seeing if he can catch fire from deep again. Tolliver has upped his 3-point percentage to 41 percent on the season, the third-best mark of his career.

Bjelica Found Success, But Out Of Rotation

Nemanja Bjelica, who was with the Wolves from 2015-2018, found success in his first season with the Kings, until recently that is. Bjelica is averaging a career-high 9.9 points while shooting career bests of 48.3 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from the 3-point line.

But with the team acquiring Harrison Barnes via trade, the team has inserted Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting lineup and with Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley coming off the bench, Bjelica has found himself out of the rotation entirely. He’s received DNPs his last two games. We’ll see if that continues on Monday night.

Injury Report:

Wolves: TBA

Kings: TBA

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Okogie, SF – Wiggins, PF – Saric, C - Gibson

Kings: PG – Fox, SG – Hield, SF – Bogdanovic, PF – Barnes, C – Cauley-Stein