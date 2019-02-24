Wolves And Kings Game On Monday Is Bigger Than It Might Appear

It’s hard to believe, but the Timberwolves have just 23 games remaining in the 2018-19 season.

Time flies and the Wolves need to move fast if they want to make their second-straight playoff appearance.

After splitting the road back-to-back against the Knicks and Bucks, the Wolves sit at 28-31, 4.5 games back from a playoff spot. It’s an uphill battle for sure, especially when you consider there are also two other teams inbetween the Wolves and the eighth spot. The Kings sit in ninth place, three games ahead of the Wolves, and the Lakers are in 10th, one game ahead.

This is why Monday’s matchup between the Wolves and Kings is so crucial. It’s hard to say a game in February is a must-win, but (don’t roll your eyes, please) this is a must-win game for the Wolves.

This would be a chance for Minnesota to split the season series at 2-2, certainly important for tie-breaker implications down the line. As we saw last season, every game, whether it be in October, February or April, matters.

A few storylines to watch in this one:

Will Karl-Anthony Towns play? Towns has missed the last two games while in the concussion protocol after being in a car accident on Thursday on his way to the airport. First off, it’s a shame that this is how Towns’ streak of 303 games started ends. But health is the most-important thing, obviously, in a scary situation like this. Towns has been very good against the Kings this season, averaging 24 points and 14.7 rebounds in three games while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from the 3-point line. We’ll know more on Towns’ status on Monday morning, assumed the Wolves will shootaround.

This will be the first game the Wolves will face the Kings with Harrison Barnes on the roster. The Kings acquired Barnes the day before the deadline. It’s not a move I loved, but it’s a “go-for-it” move that many have applauded around the league. Agree to disagree. Barnes has struggled early in his time with Sacramento, averaging 12 points while shooting just 34 percent from the field and 25 percent from the 3-point line. It’s a small sample size of just five games and the Kings are 3-2 in those games, so it’s probably not something to look too far into. But if his struggles continue, people will wonder if the Kings rushed to make a move they maybe didn’t need to make. Then again, giving up Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph isn’t exactly a king’s ransom.

After this game, the Wolves won’t play at Target Center until March 5 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. That road stretch gives the Wolves some winnable games against the Hawks, Pacers and Wizards. If the Wolves can get a win against the Kings, that could set up a nice little run for them. But as we’ve seen as sports fans, what appears to be something great can sometimes be the opposite. We’ll see.

Tipoff on Monday night is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. You can get tickets here.