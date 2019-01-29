Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Grizzlies

The Game

Both of these teams are looking to get back on track. The Wolves have lost two straight (both to Utah), while the Grizzlies are coming of a loss to the Nuggets on Monday night after being up 25 in the game. Memphis has dropped nine of its last 10 games.

This is the second of a three-game homestand for the Wolves and it’s an opportunity for the Wolves to take a step closer to the playoff picture. It won’t be easy, though, as the injuries have piled up for Wolves.

And while the Grizzlies have struggled after a hot start to the season, it’s hard to sleep on a team that has Mike Conley and Marc Gasol leading the way.

The Wolves go into the game with a 24-26 record, 11th in the West and 3.5 games back from the eighth seed. The Grizzlies are 20-31, 14th in the West.

This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Grizzlies beat the Wolves 100-87 back on Nov. 18 at Target Center.

Slo Mo Finding His Shot

In his first season with the Grizzlies, Kyle Anderson has been efficient. Anderson isn’t a big part of the Memphis offense, averaging just 7.9 points per game, but he’s been efficient, shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

He’s not a threat from the 3-point line (just 10.2 percent of his shots are coming from deep). Most of his shots have been at the rim. Anderson is shooting 46.2 percent of his shots within three feet and he’s connecting at a 68.3 percent clip.

One wrinkle in this is that teams might actually be better off fouling Anderson than letting him make what would be a layup attempt. Anderson is shooting just 57.4 percent from the free-throw line on 1.5 attempts per game. This might be an outlier considering he shot 71.2 percent from the free-throw line last season.

Either way, it’s good to see Anderson shooting at a high clip, but you’d like to see him become a bigger part of Memphis’ offensive attack.

Rebounding Wiggins

One criticism Andrew Wiggins has heard during his career is that he hasn’t been a great rebounder.

He’s improved immensely of late, averaging 6.8 rebounds per game over his last 11 games. He finished with 11 last Friday in Utah and that ended a four-game stretch in which Wiggins averaged 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Wiggins said his rebounding is something that interim head coach Ryan Saunders has stressed during his short time on the job. Wiggins has answered that call. We’ll see if he can continue it against a physical Grizzlies team.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Robert Covington (knee) is out. Derrick Rose (ankle), Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) are questionable.

Grizzlies: Omri Casspi (knee) and JaMychal Green (knee) are questionable. Chandler Parsons (not injury related), Garrett Temple (shoulder) and Dillon Brooks (toe) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG - Bayless, SG - Okogie, SF - Wiggins, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Grizzlies: PG – Conley, SG – Holiday, SF – Anderson, PF – Jackson, C - Gasol