Despite Their Record, The Grizzlies Can Still Be A Problem

Looking at the record of an opponent is a dangerous thing to do. Most of the time, it’s a trap.

The Grizzlies are 20-31 overall after a 12-5 start. This is a team that has lost 15 of 17 games.

Memphis likely won't make the playoffs and it's probably time to start asking questions about the long-term plan with the team.

But with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley leading the way, this is still a competitive team. Jaren Jackson Jr. has also shown us promising flashes.

The problem with Memphis is that it doesn’t have much after those three. Joakim Noah is playing rotational minutes (he finished with seven points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes on Monday). Most basketball fans haven’t thought about Noah in two or three years.

But that’s what happens when injuries hit. The Wolves have depended on Jerryd Bayless and Luol Deng after the injury bug hit hard. And those two have performed well and have helped the Wolves stay above water after injuries to Tyus Jones (ankle), Jeff Teague (foot), Robert Covington (knee) and Derrick Rose (ankle) hit. All four of those players missed Sunday’s game against Utah.

The Wolves can’t afford to overlook any opponent at this point in the season and this has “trap game” written all over it. The premiere game this week for fans is on Saturday night against the Nuggets at Target Center, a rematch of Game 82. But both count just the same.

At 24-26, the Wolves are 3.5 games back from a playoff spot. A run in any direction could put the Wolves in the playoffs or incredibly far from it.

Minnesota has beaten teams like the Thunder (twice), Spurs, Jazz and Blazers this season. But the Wolves have fallen to the Hawks, Suns and yes, the Grizzlies back on Nov. 18.

Keep an eye on the Gasol vs. Karl-Anthony Towns battle. Towns has struggled with physical centers during his career, although that’s improved as he’s matured.

In the last five games Gasol has played in against the Wolves, the Grizzlies are 5-0.

In the last three games against the Wolves, Gasol has averaged 22.3 points and 10 rebounds. Towns has averaged 13.7 points and 14.3 rebounds.

You know Towns, who will likely be named to his second-straight All-Star game on Thursday, is looking to stop his cold streak against Gasol. But he can’t try too hard. We’ve seen with young players, that’s not always the right move, either.

Conley, who is averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 assists per game this season, also presents a problem considering the Wolves are so thin at point guard. This could change, of course, if even one of the team’s injured point guards can return from injury. That’s still up in the air and we likely won’t know until about an hour before tipoff.

Conley is a point guard who has had injuries dictate his career more than he’d like, but he can still turn it on when he needs to. Last week he had a 31-point performance in Charlotte and he’s scored 20 or more in four of his last five games.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 95-92 home loss to the Nuggets on Monday. It’s a bit disheartening for the Grizzlies considering they were up by 25 points. But the fact that they were up by 25 points against the second-best team in the West is also telling.

The Grit and Grind Era in Memphis is certainly over, but as long as Gasol and Conley are on the court, this is a team that has a chance to win any game.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. Tickets are available here.