Ratke On The Road | 2019 Summer League

Friday, 8:15 a.m., MSP Airport

Well hello, good friends!

After taking last year off from Summer League, I'm back!

I'm currently at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport chugging a cold brew coffee from the fine folks at Caribou Coffee.

I would like to apologize for the generic picture for this story. This is all I could find. Maybe I'll update it. But then if I update it and you're reading this, you really won't know what I'm talking about, so maybe I'll leave it.

Hopefully you all had a great Fourth of July with your loved ones. I know I did!

The Wolves play later this afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can watch that game on NBA TV at 4 p.m. CT.

Check out the Scouting Report here.

I don't have much else to report right now. No snacks right now, in case you were wondering. When we get to Vegas, I'll make a stop at a convenient store and load up on some snacks that will be full of plenty of fake cheese. Summer Bod 2019.

We'll talk soon.

Friday, 1:52 p.m. (Vegas time, baby!) - Las Vegas

Here we are, at Cox Pavillion for the first Wolves game of Summer League. The energy is high!

To update my day after we landed: Pretty much just went to the gym to get my elliptical on. We were able to get a good chat in with Wolves coach Ryan Saunders and GM Scott Layden when getting our bags. Both great guys.

I've only had an apple today so there's a 300 percent chance I get popcorn (or a Blizzard because there's a freaking Dairy Queen in this place!) at halftime.

I'll check back in after this game and after I post all the game content to the site.

Friday, 6:29 p.m. - Las Vegas

What up, party people?! Checking in after a pretty impressive 85-75 Wolves win over the Cavaliers.

Keita Bates-Diop was the MVP. The dude looks so incredibly confident and he deserves to be after putting in a lot of work this offseason.

Postgame content is all done. You should click all around this page and stay on pages for a long time. We appreciate it.

I'm starting to hit a wall. But if any city can help me out in that regard, I have a feeling I might just be in the right place.

I'm starving and definitely need to get myself some snacks. I did some work on popcorn at the arena ($4 for A LOT), but now it's dinner time.

Any places I should go? Let me know!