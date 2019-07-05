Getty Images
Ratke On The Road | 2019 Summer League
Friday, 8:15 a.m., MSP Airport
Well hello, good friends!
After taking last year off from Summer League, I'm back!
I'm currently at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport chugging a cold brew coffee from the fine folks at Caribou Coffee.
I would like to apologize for the generic picture for this story. This is all I could find. Maybe I'll update it. But then if I update it and you're reading this, you really won't know what I'm talking about, so maybe I'll leave it.
Hopefully you all had a great Fourth of July with your loved ones. I know I did!
The Wolves play later this afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers. You can watch that game on NBA TV at 4 p.m. CT.
I don't have much else to report right now. No snacks right now, in case you were wondering. When we get to Vegas, I'll make a stop at a convenient store and load up on some snacks that will be full of plenty of fake cheese. Summer Bod 2019.
We'll talk soon.
Friday, 1:52 p.m. (Vegas time, baby!) - Las Vegas
Here we are, at Cox Pavillion for the first Wolves game of Summer League. The energy is high!
To update my day after we landed: Pretty much just went to the gym to get my elliptical on. We were able to get a good chat in with Wolves coach Ryan Saunders and GM Scott Layden when getting our bags. Both great guys.
I've only had an apple today so there's a 300 percent chance I get popcorn (or a Blizzard because there's a freaking Dairy Queen in this place!) at halftime.
I'll check back in after this game and after I post all the game content to the site.
Friday, 6:29 p.m. - Las Vegas
What up, party people?! Checking in after a pretty impressive 85-75 Wolves win over the Cavaliers.
Keita Bates-Diop was the MVP. The dude looks so incredibly confident and he deserves to be after putting in a lot of work this offseason.
Postgame content is all done. You should click all around this page and stay on pages for a long time. We appreciate it.
I'm starting to hit a wall. But if any city can help me out in that regard, I have a feeling I might just be in the right place.
I'm starving and definitely need to get myself some snacks. I did some work on popcorn at the arena ($4 for A LOT), but now it's dinner time.
Any places I should go? Let me know!
