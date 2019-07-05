Summer League Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Cavaliers

It’s Summer League season, baby!

The Wolves kick off Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

We could go through probable starters and what not, but this is Summer League and that stuff is pretty unpredictable.

Time: 4 p.m. CT

How To Watch: NBA TV

Both of these teams have some pretty intriguing names on it.

For the Wolves, you have NBA-rotational guys like Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop, along with fringe roster guys like Jared Terrell and Mitch Creek. There’s second-round pick Jaylen Nowell and undrafted free agent Naz Reid, who I honestly think is going to be an absolute stud in Summer League. For Minnesota basketball fans, keep an eye on Jordan Murphy, who is attempting to transition to playing more as a 3/4, rather than a 4/5.

As for the Cavaliers, there’s No. 5 overall pick Darius Garland, along with Kevin Porter Jr., who fell further in the first round than he probably should have.

This should be a fun one. Expect plenty of content on Timberwolves.com throughout the next 10 days as we get a look at what-could-be the future of this franchise.