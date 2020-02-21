Gersson Rosas Teams up with Google to Award $1,000,000 to Five Non-Profits

Minneapolis-St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas joined Google.org for its Minnesota Impact Challenge as one of six judges who today awarded five non-profit organizations each $175,000 in funding and announced the winner of the ‘People’s Choice’ award – Genesys Works Twin Cities – which will receive an additional $125,000 in funding.

Google announced the Google.org Impact Challenge Minnesota in October, when they hosted free ‘Grow with Google’ workshops to help Minnesotans learn how to use free tools to grow their digital skills. The Impact Change initiative asks local nonprofit innovators and social entrepreneurs how they would make their community—and beyond—an even better place by creating economic opportunity.

A panel of five judges included Gersson Rosas, President of Basketball Operations of the Minnesota Timberwolves; Shawntera Hardy, co-founder of Civic Eagle; Eric Dayton, CEO of Askov Finlayson; Susan Marvin, Chair of the Board of Marvin Companies; Tony Sertich, Northland Foundation; and Sandra Vargas, Senior Executive Leadership Fellow of the Humphry School of Public Affairs. Following a call for public nominations, all judges reviewed applications and determined five recipients to each receive a $175,000 grant from Google.org. At the February 12 Timberwolves game vs Charlotte, Google and the Timberwolves announced the winning five non-profits and kicked off public voting to decide the ‘People’s Choice’ award to receive an additional $125,000 in funding. The five grant recipients are: First Children's Finance, Genesys Works Twin Cities, Hmong American Farmers Association, Tech Dump, and The BrandLab.

“To be a part of the judging committee for the Google Impact Challenge was a tremendous experience,” said Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas. “Working with Google and reviewing hundreds of applicants proved what I have always believed -- that Minnesota is full of incredible people who want to better our communities and help our people thrive. We are fortunate to live in a place where innovation at the non-profit sector is appreciated and celebrated, and I look forward to seeing the growth and impact of the recipients.”

As the Google.org Impact Challenge concludes, Google.org has committed $1 million to Minnesota nonprofit organizations. The Google.org Impact Challenge supports ‘Grow with Google,’ Google’s initiative to create economic opportunities across the country by helping people grow their skills, careers, and businesses using free digital tools and resources. The call for nonprofits to apply for the challenge was made earlier this year during ‘Grow with Google’ Minnesota (//g.co/growminnesota).