Keita Bates-Diop Has An Attractive Skill Set For Today's NBA

Junior (redshirt), F, Ohio State University

College Stats in 2017-18:

34 games, 33.1 MPG, 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.9 BPG, 48.0 FG%, 35.9 3P%, 79.4 FT%

Big Ten POY

National Player of the Week, January 9, 2018

Where he’ll go:

Bates-Diop will likely be a mid-to-late first-round pick.

Best Game in 2017-18:

In Ohio State’s upset win over Michigan State, Bates-Diop scored 32 points to go along with seven rebounds, three steals and a block. He shot 57.1 percent from the field and was 2-for-4 from three.

The Rundown:

Bates-Diop had a phenomenal final season with Ohio State, leading the team in scoring and helping them make it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He reached double digits in all but one of Ohio State’s games this season.

Bates-Diop is the type of long, skilled wing that could very easily find success in today’s NBA. He’s a multi-position defender and an excellent rebounder with a 7’ 3’’ wingspan. Bates-Diop also has the ability score in many different ways: he’s a good post-up player, and he can finish drives with either hand.

"He increased his stock dramatically with a breakout season, moving among all of the frontcourt positions for an overachieving Ohio State team and looking like an ideal fit for the modern NBA, if he can find a way to rev his motor into higher gear at the professional level," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote.

A key for Bates-Diop’s success in the league will be his development as a three-point shooter. He shot 35.9 percent in college, and if he can keep shooting at that clip, and even improve his accuracy, he’ll be a great addition to any NBA team.

The biggest question about Bates-Diop is whether or not he’ll be able to create his own shot in the NBA. He doesn’t have elite-level speed or quickness, and he’s undersized against power forwards and centers, so fitting him into an NBA offense might be a challenge. There have also been questions about his motor—getting the right team and staff around him will be key.

There are also a few injury concerns with Bates-Diop. He sat out his junior year at Ohio State due to a stress fracture in his left leg, and there were some reports that he recently had some back trouble. But Bates-Diop has been performing well in workouts, and his injury concerns seem to be for the most part behind him. Someone will definitely take a chance on this kid.