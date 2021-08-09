Jennifer Ridgeway, EVP of Social Responsibility for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Among Sports Business Journal “Game Changers” Honorees

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today the Sports Business Journal honored Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Executive Vice President of Social Responsibility Jennifer Ridgeway among its 2021 Class of Game Changers, who are setting the standard and leading the next generation in sports business. Ridgeway is being recognized for her transformative work elevating the organization’s social responsibility impact within the community.

“It is truly an honor to be included in this year’s SBJ “Game Changers” class,” said Ridgeway. “This recognition is shared with the entire Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization. Our platform, as both a professional sports team and a civic leader, offers us the opportunity to create meaningful change and impact every day.”

“Throughout the past year, Jen’s unwavering leadership on behalf of our organization and community is an example for us all,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. "She inspired our ownership, players, and staff to educate, listen, and advocate for social change while developing meaningful partnerships to advance racial and gender equity.”

Ridgeway is responsible for leading the organization’s social responsibility efforts and The Fastbreak Foundation, the charitable arm of all four franchises including the Timberwolves, Lynx, Iowa Wolves, and T-Wolves Gaming.

Ridgeway serves on the Board for Meet Minneapolis, is a leader on its Diversity and Multicultural Committee, plays a key role in the Timberwolves and Lynx Women in Sports Leadership Council, and is the Executive Director of the Board of Directors for The Fastbreak Foundation.