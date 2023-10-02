Spurs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 2, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2023-24 training camp roster, which currently stands at 19 players. The Silver and Black return 15 players from last season and features six of San Antonio’s first round draft picks from the last five years, as well as three offseason additions.
Head coach Gregg Popovich returns to lead the Spurs for the 28th straight season as San Antonio opens training camp on Oct. 3 at the Victory Capital Performance Center. The Silver and Black will tip off the 2023-24 campaign on the road with a preseason matchup at Oklahoma City on Monday, Oct. 9 before returning home to the newly-named Frost Bank Center for a three-game slate beginning Oct. 13 vs. Miami. All preseason materials can be found here.
The Spurs open the regular season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 25 against intrastate opponent Dallas Mavericks.
2023-24 SAN ANTONIO SPURS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
|NO
|PLAYER
|POS.
|HT.
|WT.
|DOB
|FROM
|YEARS
|26
|Dominick Barlow*
|F
|6-10
|220
|05/26/03
|Overtime Elite/USA
|1
|28
|Charles Bassey
|C
|6-11
|235
|10/28/00
|Western Kentucky/Nigeria
|2
|27
|Charles Bediako
|C
|6-11
|225
|03/10/02
|Alabama/Canada
|R
|92
|Khem Birch
|C
|6-8
|230
|09/28/92
|UNLV/Canada
|6
|22
|Malaki Branham
|G
|6-5
|195
|05/12/03
|Ohio State/USA
|1
|30
|Julian Champagnie
|F
|6-9
|210
|06/29/01
|St. John’s/USA
|1
|25
|Sidy Cissoko
|F
|6-7
|225
|04/02/04
|G League Ignite/France
|R
|23
|Zach Collins
|F/C
|6-11
|245
|11/19/97
|Gonzaga/USA
|5
|4
|Devonte’ Graham
|G
|6-1
|195
|02/22/95
|Kansas/USA
|5
|3
|Keldon Johnson
|G/F
|6-5
|225
|10/11/99
|Kentucky/USA
|4
|33
|Tre Jones
|G
|6-1
|185
|01/08/00
|Duke/USA
|3
|54
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|F
|6-10
|240
|05/23/99
|Seton Hall/Georgia
|2
|17
|Doug McDermott
|F
|6-6
|220
|01/03/92
|Creighton/USA
|9
|16
|Cedi Osman
|F
|6-7
|230
|04/08/95
|Anadolu Efes/Macedonia-Turkey
|6
|11
|Sir’Jabari Rice*
|G
|6-4
|170
|12/28/98
|Texas/USA
|R
|10
|Jeremy Sochan
|F
|6-8
|220
|05/20/03
|Baylor/Poland-England
|1
|24
|Devin Vassell
|G
|6-5
|200
|08/23/00
|Florida State/USA
|3
|1
|Victor Wembanyama
|F
|7-3
|230
|01/04/04
|Metropolitans 92/France
|R
|14
|Blake Wesley
|G
|6-4
|190
|03/16/03
|Notre Dame/USA
|1
|*Two-way contract
|Head Coach:
|Gregg Popovich (Air Force Academy)
|Head Athletic Trainer:
|Will Sevening (Wisconsin-La Crosse)
|Assistant Coaches:
|Brett Brown (Boston University)
Mitch Johnson (Stanford)
Matt Nielsen (Australia)
Darius Songaila (Wake Forest)
|Director Player Performance & Wellness:
|Xavi Schelling (Bàsquet Manresa)