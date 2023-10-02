featured-image

Spurs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

October 2, 20239:02 AM CDT

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 2, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2023-24 training camp roster, which currently stands at 19 players. The Silver and Black return 15 players from last season and features six of San Antonio’s first round draft picks from the last five years, as well as three offseason additions.

Head coach Gregg Popovich returns to lead the Spurs for the 28th straight season as San Antonio opens training camp on Oct. 3 at the Victory Capital Performance Center. The Silver and Black will tip off the 2023-24 campaign on the road with a preseason matchup at Oklahoma City on Monday, Oct. 9 before returning home to the newly-named Frost Bank Center for a three-game slate beginning Oct. 13 vs. Miami. All preseason materials can be found here.

The Spurs open the regular season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 25 against intrastate opponent Dallas Mavericks. 

2023-24 SAN ANTONIO SPURS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER 

NOPLAYER      POS.HT.WT.DOBFROMYEARS
26Dominick Barlow*         F6-1022005/26/03Overtime Elite/USA1
28Charles BasseyC6-1123510/28/00Western Kentucky/Nigeria2
27Charles BediakoC6-1122503/10/02Alabama/CanadaR
92Khem BirchC6-823009/28/92UNLV/Canada6
22Malaki BranhamG6-519505/12/03Ohio State/USA1
30Julian Champagnie           F6-921006/29/01St. John’s/USA1
25Sidy Cissoko           F6-722504/02/04G League Ignite/FranceR
23Zach Collins         F/C6-1124511/19/97Gonzaga/USA5
4Devonte’ Graham           G6-119502/22/95Kansas/USA5
3Keldon Johnson         G/F6-522510/11/99Kentucky/USA4
33Tre Jones          G6-118501/08/00Duke/USA3
54Sandro Mamukelashvili           F6-1024005/23/99Seton Hall/Georgia2
17Doug McDermott          F6-622001/03/92Creighton/USA9
16Cedi Osman          F6-723004/08/95Anadolu Efes/Macedonia-Turkey6
11Sir’Jabari Rice*          G6-417012/28/98Texas/USAR
10Jeremy Sochan          F6-822005/20/03Baylor/Poland-England1
24Devin Vassell          G6-520008/23/00Florida State/USA3
1Victor Wembanyama          F7-323001/04/04Metropolitans 92/FranceR
14Blake Wesley          G6-419003/16/03Notre Dame/USA1
  *Two-way contract   
    
Head Coach:Gregg Popovich (Air Force Academy)Head Athletic Trainer:Will Sevening (Wisconsin-La Crosse)
Assistant Coaches:Brett Brown (Boston University)
Mitch Johnson (Stanford)
Matt Nielsen (Australia)
Darius Songaila (Wake Forest)		 Director Player Performance & Wellness: Xavi Schelling (Bàsquet Manresa)

