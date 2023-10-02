Spurs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 2, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2023-24 training camp roster, which currently stands at 19 players. The Silver and Black return 15 players from last season and features six of San Antonio’s first round draft picks from the last five years, as well as three offseason additions.

Head coach Gregg Popovich returns to lead the Spurs for the 28th straight season as San Antonio opens training camp on Oct. 3 at the Victory Capital Performance Center. The Silver and Black will tip off the 2023-24 campaign on the road with a preseason matchup at Oklahoma City on Monday, Oct. 9 before returning home to the newly-named Frost Bank Center for a three-game slate beginning Oct. 13 vs. Miami. All preseason materials can be found here.