Quotebook | "Our Focus is the Playoffs"

The series is set.

The top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards in Game 1 this Sunday at 1 p.m.

The team hit the floor once again Friday for practice at the 76ers Training Complex.

Here’s some of what was said following practice…

HEAD COACH DOC RIVERS

Rivers explained the challenges that the Wizards and their key players present:

"Well, first, it’s transition. They’re a great transition team. And against us, they’ll probably try to do more of that. Second is obviously [Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal]. On one hand, you’ve got Russ pushing the ball up the floor, putting a ton of pressure [on us]. Trying to be the most physical guard in the series. And then you have Bradley – he’s just a flamethrower. So, you have to deal with both. It’s not one or the other. It’s both.”

On the Sixers’ home court advantage as the playoffs begin:

"The advantage is we get to stay home. The advantage is our home crowd. The advantage is that we’ve played well in this building. And so, that gives us an assurance.”

BEN SIMMONS

Simmons acknowledged individual awards, with finalists having just been announced, but insisted upon a common goal:

"For us, our focus is the playoffs and winning a championship.”

On the matchup with Westbrook, Beal and the Wizards:

"One’s an MVP and one’s one of the best scorers the league has seen, in Beal. It’s going to be a tough matchup and a tough challenge for me and the other guys guarding those guys. But we’re here for a reason and we’re looking forward to the matchup. A lot of respect to that team. They’re coming prepared.”

TYRESE MAXEY

Rookie Tyrese Maxey reflected on the position that he and his team are in during his first year:

"It’s a blessing. Like I’ve been saying, not every NBA player can say throughout their career that they’ve played on a team like this, with a Defensive Player of the Year finalist and an MVP candidate. Just a great overall team. The team is extremely deep. [We] have a lot of different pieces. Can do a lot of different lineups. It’s been great. I just can’t wait for this remarkable run.”

The first-round draft choice then relayed the messages he’s received about the intensity and physicality of the playoffs, as well as some simple advice he’s gotten for when the lights shine brightest:

"Go out there and compete every single second if you’re on the court and give it your all. It’s the playoffs.”

Sunday’s game can be seen at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT, and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.