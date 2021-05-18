76ers Announce 'Phila Unite' Playoff Campaign Presented by DraftKings With Full City #SNAKEOVER

The 76ers announced today its campaign for the 2021 NBA Playoffs presented DraftKings. In anticipation of the team’s playoff run, 76ers partners will join the team to provide unique fan experiences with a full city #SNAKEOVER including the T-shirt toss bus tour, blue city lights, official away game watch parties and pre-game pep rallies at Xfinity Live! and more. To view photos of these experiences from past years, click here.

The 76ers enter the playoffs following a 49-23 regular season, the team’s winningest since 2000-01. Philadelphia’s 29-7 mark at home was the best in the Eastern Conference, and over the past four seasons, the 76ers are an NBA-best 119-30 at The Center. As the No. 1 seed in the East, the team awaits one of four team’s participating in the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament: the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets.

As the official presenting partner of the 76ers 2021 NBA Playoffs, DraftKings will be integrated into the campaign through inclusion on all promotional signage throughout Philadelphia, branding on playoff tickets, integration across 76ers social channels and serving as the presenting partner of the 76ers Podcast Network.

Leading up to the first game of the first round (Sunday, May 23), the T-shirt toss bus tours will take place on Thursday, May 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Friday, May 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The buses will depart from The Center and travel down Broad Street, around City Hall and to 30th Street Station via Market Street. The buses will be tossing #PhilaUnite T-shirts to fans as they travel through the streets of Philadelphia. 76ers ENT will be on board including Fan’s Best Friend Franklin, Squad 76 members and DJ Ghost.

As part of the #SNAKEOVER, buildings and monuments throughout Philadelphia including Boathouse Row, One and Two Liberty Place, FMC Tower, PECO and more will show their support by lighting the city blue this weekend. The buildings will display blue lights beginning on Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23 to get fans excited for the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Xfinity Live! will be the host of the 76ers official watch parties and pre-game pep rallies. Fans can attend the pre-game pep rallies ahead of home games and the official watch parties during away games. The away games will feel just like home games with performances by 76ers ENT members including Sixers Stixers, Squad 76, Franklin and more. There will be fan giveaways, music by DJ Ghost, and food and drink specials available all night. 97.5 The Fanatic will broadcast live from Xfinity and there will be 76ers themed games and promotions throughout the night.

In addition to the T-shirt toss bus tour and watch parties, fans can experience the playoff momentum by supporting local businesses. As a part of the 76ers “Spirit of Small Business” season-long campaign, fans can visit any one of the 72 businesses that were featured throughout the initiative, and have a chance to win 76ers swag, enjoy promotional offers, and more. For more information on participating locations visit https://www.nba.com/sixers/smallbusiness/videos.

The 76ers playoff schedule presented by Toyota will be announced as soon as it is finalized by the National Basketball Association. Philadelphia’s first playoff game will be played at The Center this weekend on Sunday, May 23, with the start time to be announced.

Other experiences for fans throughout the playoffs include 76ers #PhilaUnite filters on social media, sponsored giveaways such as rally towels courtesy of Toyota, T-shirt giveaways courtesy of NJM Insurance, GoPuff pennants, contests including the Jr. 76ers #PhilaUnite Homecourt Challenge presented by Rothman and more.

Fan favorites that will continue throughout the playoffs include the Red Bull Ramp Up, Wendy’s Frosty Freeze Out and Parx Win for All promotion.