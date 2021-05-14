76ers Top Magic, Clinch No. 1 Seed in East
With their 122-97 rout of the Orlando Magic (21-50), the 76ers (48-23) have clinched the no. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, a first since 2001.
The Sixers saw solid contributions across the roster in the win, with six players finishing in double figures. The team shot 47.3% (44-93) from the field, 47.1% (16-34) from deep, and 94.7% (18-19) from the foul line.
The Sixers took a 23-point lead into halftime on the heels of a 39-19 second quarter and never looked back. The team limited itself to nine turnovers while sharing 35 assists.
“It was a good win for us to get some good vibes back,” Seth Curry said as the Sixers snapped their two-game skid.
Ignas Brazdeikis led the way for Orlando off the bench, finishing with 21 points and five assists.
Key Contributors:
Seth Curry
Curry finished with a team-high 20 points, shooting an efficient 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from deep. He added three rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 23 minutes, andmade both of his free throw attempts.
Joel Embiid
Embiid notched a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus two assists, a steal, and a block in 23 minutes. He made all six of his free throw attempts.
Ben Simmons
Simmons tallied 13 points, four rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and a block in 26 minutes. He shot 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-3 from the line.
Tobias Harris
Harris totalled nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in 26 minutes.
Shake Milton
Milton finished with a bench-high 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 21 minutes, shooting 7-for-10 from the field.
Furkan Korkmaz
Korkmaz totalled 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 21 minutes.
Tyrese Maxey
Maxey scored eight points, plus five rebounds, six assists, and two steals.
Isaiah Joe
Joe poured in three 3-pointers (4-6 FG), good for 11 points in seven minutes.
Quote to Note:
Joel Embiid on the @sixers clinching the no. 1 seed:
"We did it as a group. Everyone contributed."
Up Next:
The Sixers will play their final regular season game of the 2020-21 season Sunday, completing their two-game set with the Magic (21-50).
With the no. 1 seed safely in tow, the Sixers will seek their 49th win of the season, and a season sweep over Orlando.
Sunday’s matchup marks the Magic’s final game of the season, as the team will seek to snap its six-game skid.
Sunday’s game tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.