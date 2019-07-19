Team Signs Koumadje to Contract

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Christ Koumadje. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Koumadje most recently represented the 76ers at MGM Resorts Summer League 2019, where he averaged 6.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game across five contests.

A native of Chad, Koumadje spent the past four years at Florida State. While there, Koumadje increased his scoring and rebounding averages each season as the Seminoles made three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2017 to 2019. In his senior season, Koumadje averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 15.5 minutes per game as Florida State advanced to the Sweet 16.

All told, the 7-foot-4 Koumadje finished his collegiate career ranked third in school history with a .622 field-goal percentage, seventh in school history with 146 career blocked shots and tied for 21st in school history with 122 career games played.