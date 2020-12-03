Team Signs Anderson, Walton Jr., and Re-Signs Broekhoff

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Justin Anderson and Derrick Walton Jr., and re-signed Ryan Broekhoff. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Anderson was originally selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Over five NBA seasons with Brooklyn, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Dallas, Anderson has appeared in 226 NBA games and holds career averages of 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. Anderson saw action in 10 games for Brooklyn last season. He also played in 31 NBA G League games (29 starts) between the Long Island Nets and the Raptors 905, averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33.6 minutes per game en route to All-NBA G League Third Team honors.

Prior to the NBA, Anderson played three collegiate seasons at the University of Virginia from 2012-15. In 26 games (22 starts) as a junior, he averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.8 minutes per game. The Montross, Virginia native was named to the All-ACC Second Team as he helped lead Virginia to a 30-4 record and a No. 2 seed in that year’s NCAA Tournament.

Over two NBA seasons with Detroit, the L.A. Clippers and Miami, Walton Jr. has appeared in 42 games, averaging 9.4 minutes per contest. Walton Jr. has also seen action at the G League level for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Agua Caliente Clippers, playing in 34 games (all starts) and tallying 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. Following a standout four-year collegiate career at Michigan, Walton Jr. played for the Orlando Magic at the 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League before signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.

Walton Jr. played professionally overseas during the 2018-19 season, first with BC Žalgiris in Lithuania and later with Alba Berlin in Germany. He helped lead Alba Berlin to an appearance in the Basketball Bundesliga finals. Walton Jr. played in 127 games (125 starts) as a collegian, averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes per game, shooting .401 from beyond the three-point line. He improved his scoring and assist averages in each of his four seasons with the Wolverines, reaching 15.5 points and 5.0 assists as a senior, while being named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. Walton Jr. helped lead Michigan to a 95-50 (.656) record during his time at the school, including three 20-plus win seasons and NCAA Tournament berths.

Broekhoff, who previously signed with the 76ers on June 27, appeared in 17 games for Dallas last season, posting 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game. In two NBA seasons, both with the Mavericks, he’s seen action in 59 total games, connecting on over 40-percent of his three-point attempts. He’s made a career-high four three-pointers on two occasions, while connecting on three-or-more triples seven times.

Before signing with Dallas in August 2018, Broekhoff played internationally in Russia (Lokomotiv Kuban, 2015-18) and Turkey (Beşiktaş, 2013-15) between 2013-18. In his final season in Russia, he was named All-EuroCup First Team after averaging 12.3 points per game, while shooting .549 from the field and .506 from beyond the arc over 16 contests. A native Australian, Broekhoff has represented his country in several international competitions since 2009, including the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, at which the Boomers finished fourth.

Prior to his professional career overseas, Broekhoff enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at Valparaiso, where he earned Horizon League Player of the Year honors as a junior, before leading the Crusaders to a 26-8 mark, and an NCAA Tournament berth, as a senior. Over his four seasons at Valpo, Broekhoff notched 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting .408 from three-point range. The team won at least 22 games in each of his final three seasons as a Crusader.

Anderson will wear No. 9, Walton Jr. will sport No. 5 and Broekhoff will wear No. 45 for the 76ers.