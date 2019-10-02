Preseason Profile | Trey Burke

Trey Burke made a splash in his first practice as a 76er.

Just take it from Brett Brown and Ben Simmons.

Since his days in college as a Michigan Wolverine, Burke has turned heads as a scorer. He’ll look to do the same in Philadelphia.

What to Watch For

Burke joins the 76ers coming off a solid season. Splitting 2018-19 between New York and Dallas, he averaged 10.9 points, while shooting 35.2% from deep and 83.1% from the stripe.

Burke also accounted for 2.7 assists in 19.4 minutes of play.

Coming off the bench, there's no question Burke has the chance to make an impact. The 6-foot-1 point man had seven 20-plus point performances last season.

“Everyone knows that, offensively, I’m looking to be able to play-make at all times on the court,” Burke said Monday at media day.

Almost a year ago, on Nov. 18, Burke scored a season-high 31 points against Orlando. Three days later, Burke delivered a commanding 29-point, 11-assist (season-high) double-double and hitfour 3-pointers in the Knicks’ win over the Celtics. He shot 11-20 from the field in both contests.

Burke is known as an offensive threat, but said on media day that he takes pride in his defense as well.

“Our defense is going to be scary,” Burke said. “I am excited to get to work and I can see myself as a guy that can come in and be a spark off the bench on both ends of the court.”

Burke has already mentioned multiple times that a certain Sixer great holds a special place in his own evolution.

“I remember being a kid watching Iverson… do fantastic things at his size. One day, I’m hoping to be somewhat like him," Burke said. "Being a 76er now, I don’t take it lightly.”

Much like his idol, Burke doesn’t see his size getting in his way.

“Being a smaller guard, I’ve always played with a chip on my shoulder,” Burke said. “That is something I bring to this team.”

