NBA Announces Schedule for 2019 Summer League

The NBA has released its schedule for the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, NV.

This year, Summer League will not only feature the 76ers and the NBA's other 29 teams, but the Croation and Chinese national teams as well.

The Sixers' opening round schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 5, 3:30 p.m. ET vs. Milwaukee (ESPN2)

Saturday, July 6, 5:30 p.m. ET vs. Boston (ESPN)

Monday, July 8, 3:00 p.m. ET vs. Oklahoma City (ESPNU)

Wednesday, July 10, 3:00 ET vs. Detroit (NBA TV)

While the Bucks didn’t keep their draft picks this year, the matchup with the Celtics could feature Boston first-round picks Romeo Langford (Indiana) and Grant Williams (Tennessee).

The duel with the Thunder is expected to include Darius Bazley, while the game against the Pistons’ lottery pick, Sekou Doumbouya (France).

Following the preliminary round, the Sixers will have either qualified for the eight-team win-and-advance Summer Leaguetournament, or will play in a consolation game. The tournament will take place July 13th, 14th, and 15th, while the consolation matches will be played on July 12th and 13th.

While the Sixers’ Summer League squad remains to be announced, the roster is expected to be finalized in the days ahead.

The team will host a training camp for its players at the Training Complex prior to its departure to Las Vegas.

Check back in at sixers.com for more Summer League coverage in the coming weeks.