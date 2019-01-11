Embiid, Simmons, Butler Continue All-Star Bids

The second round of NBA All-Star voting returns are in, and a trio of 76ers continues to fare well.

Joel Embiid, a first time All-Star last season, is on track to earn another starting nod. With 1,710,229 fan ballots cast in his favor, the big man retained his spot as the third-highest frontcourt vote-getter in the Eastern Conference for a second week in a row.

For a second straight year, the All-Star Game rosters will be determined by a draft led by the player - or, “captain” - from the Eastern and Western Conferences who receives the most fan votes.

Although conference affiliation won’t factor into how the teams are formed, both the East and West will submit two backcourt and three frontcourt starters apiece to the All-Star draft pool, thereby making Embiid’s current standing relevant.

His vote total is 10th-best among all players.

The second returns of #NBAAllStar Voting 2019 presented by @Google! Vote on https://t.co/R6fBO5LSAS, the NBA App or by searching for your favorite player or team on Google.

Vote now! https://t.co/7WGNCNxnJB pic.twitter.com/akz3wREzFM — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 10, 2019

Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler are also in the running for All-Star nominations. Simmons is vying for his first All-Star selection, while Butler is seeking a spot in the league’s annual superstar showcase for a fifth consecutive year.

Fan voting for the 2019 All-Star Game, which again counts for 50 percent of a player’s bid (media members and players split the remaining 50 percent), runs through Monday, January 21st, up until 11:59 PM EST.

Two “2-for-1” fan voting days are left - Friday, January 11th, and Monday, January 21st. More information on fan voting, powered by Google, can be found at nba.com/vote.

The 2019 All-Star Game will be held Sunday, February 17th at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.