On This Date | Iverson Drafted First Overall

On June 26, 1996, Allen Iverson was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Iverson joined the Sixers following two impressive seasons at Georgetown University, averaging 23.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.2 steals per game.

During his college career, Iverson won Big East Rookie of the Year, became a First Team All-American, and won Big East Defensive Player of the Year in each of his two seasons.

Iverson wasted no time making a splash on the NBA stage, averaging 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game in his debut season. For his efforts, he was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

Over his 12-season NBA career, Iverson earned 11 All-Star nods, and won the league scoring title four times.

After his retirement in 2010, The Answer was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2016. His no. 3 flies from the rafters of The Center.