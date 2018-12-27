Coat Check | 12.27.18

Written by Matt Murphy

Each week, “Coat Check” will highlight the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHECKING IN

Last week’s record: 0-2

The Blue Coats (6-12) were in Las Vegas last week for the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase.

The club first took the court December 20th, falling 127-100 to the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings). Cameron Oliver recorded a double-double for the Blue Coats with 23 points (8-12 fg, 1-4 3fg, 6-9 ft) and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes.

Jonah Bolden, on assignment from the 76ers, finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds and six assists (33 minutes), en route to his fourth double-double the six games he’s played for the Blue Coats this season.

Bolden was recalled by the 76ers on Friday and made a big impact the next day against Toronto, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots to go along with four points in 25 minutes.

All in a week’s work for the rookie.

The Blue Coats played their second and final game of the G League Showcase Saturday against Grayson Allen and the Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz).

In the Coats’ 99-93 loss, Oliver posted his third straight double-double (his fourth in the past five games) with 23 points (9-15 fg, 5-5 ft) and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes.

TWO-WAY TRACKER

Demetrius Jackson

Jackson scored his second NBA basket of the season last Wednesday in the 76ers’ 131-109 win over the New York Knicks. He also dressed against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

Shake Milton

After scoring an NBA career-high 10 points Monday, December 17th against the San Antonio Spurs, Milton scored five points in each of the next two games for the 76ers. Milton did not see action against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day, but averaged 6.7 points in 5.0 minutes per game over the previous three contests.

BLUE QUOTE

Demetrius Jackson on Shake Milton

“He’s killing it. [Against San Antonio] he had 10 points in eight minutes. He’s been shooting the ball well from three. He’s been super efficient and that’s big time, especially for a rookie. He’s on his way and I told him to just stay the course and he’s got a very bright future.”

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: CAMERON OLIVER (6-8, 225)

Weekly numbers: 2 GP | 23.0 PPG | 11.0 RPG | 1.5 BPG

Season numbers: 16 GP | 15.7 PPG | 8.4 RPG | 2.1 BPG

Basketball Fact: Named 2017 Mountain West Conference (MWC) Defensive Player of the Year

Fun Fact: Has “Space Cam” tattooed on his forearm in Space Jam movie font

CHECK THIS

Two windmills, 10 days for Cam Oliver.

UP NEXT

The Blue Coats begin the first of three-straight road games Friday with a visit to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers) at 7:00 p.m.

The Coats will then head to Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday to take on the BayHawks (Atlanta Hawks) at 7:00 p.m.

After that, the team will have a week off before traveling to Greensboro, North Carolina for a matchup with the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets) on Saturday, January 5th.

Each of the three upcoming games will air on Facebook Live.