76ers Sign Rayjon Tucker to Two-Way Contract

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Rayjon Tucker to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tucker earned an NBA Call-Up last season with the Utah Jazz. He appeared in 20 games with Utah after starting the season with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. In 16 games (all starts) with the Herd, he averaged 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game. Tucker was named NBA G League Player of the Month for December 2019 and was also selected to the Eastern Conference Midseason All-NBA G League Team.

The 23-year-old Charlotte native finished his college career at UA Little Rock in 2018-19 after transferring from Florida Gulf Coast. In 30 games (all starts) with Little Rock, Tucker averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.6 minutes per contest. He was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – but may not be active for more than 39 NBA games, a prorated amount down from 50 at the start of the regular season.