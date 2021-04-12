76ers Sign Anthony Tolliver to 10-Day Contract

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tolliver joins the 76ers after spending last season with Memphis, Sacramento and Portland. He saw action in 55 games (13 starts) between the three teams, averaging 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game. He posted season highs of 16 points and 11 rebounds on Jan. 13, 2020 vs. Charlotte while with the Trail Blazers.

All told, the Springfield, Missouri native has appeared in 719 career games (105 starts) with Portland, Sacramento, Memphis, Minnesota, Detroit, Phoenix, Charlotte, Atlanta, Golden State and San Antonio. He holds career averages of 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game, while shooting .415 from the field, .373 from three-point range and .771 from the free-throw line.

Undrafted in the 2007 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at Creighton, Tolliver began his professional career with Cleveland during the 2007-08 preseason. In addition to his time in the NBA and NBA G League, Tolliver has played professionally in Germany and Turkey. As a senior at Creighton, he captured First Team All-MVC honors, averaging 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in 31.6 minutes per contest. Tolliver helped lead the Bluejays to a 22-11 record and an appearance in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Tolliver will wear No. 43 for the 76ers.