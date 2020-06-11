76ers, GIANT Partner to Feed the Frontlines

In an effort to continue supporting local communities during a global pandemic, the 76ers announced this week that the team will be teaming with The GIANT Company for a collaboration called “Feeding The Frontlines.”

The initiative partners with local restaurants to donate meals to healthcare workers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cooper University Health Care, Temple University Hospital, and other local healthcare providers.

“We hope our efforts will continue to fuel the heroism in our city and inspire others to support those who need it most,” said 76ers Chief Marketing Officer Katie O’Reilly.

The mission is supported by Off Their Plate, a grassroots organization partnering restaurants with hospitals and healthcare providers. In Philadelphia, Off Their Plate works primarily with female and minority-owned restaurants, including El Merkury.

“We have the staff. We have the facilities. We have everything to be able to provide the food,” said owner Sofia Deleon said. “[Closing during the pandemic] was never an option. We wanted to keep going. I wanted to make sure that everybody could still have a job to come to.”

Deleon added that her staff, and the Philadelphia community, have been essential to continuing to serve healthcare workers and customers alike.

“If we’re able to give back to the community, while still helping the staff, it was a win-win,” Deleon said.

Meal delivery to healthcare workers across the Philadelphia and Camden communities have continued throughout the week.