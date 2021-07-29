76ers Acquire Second-Round Pick from New Orleans

PHILADELPHIA – JULY 29, 2021 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired the No. 53 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft from New Orleans in exchange for cash consideration. The pick originally belonged to Dallas and was acquired by the Pelicans on March 25, 2021.

