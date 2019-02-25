Looking to Bounce Back in Big Easy

Scene Setter:

A trip to the Big Easy gives the 76ers (38-22) a chance to rebound, as they face the New Orleans Pelicans (27-34) on the heels of a tough loss at home.

After winning four of their first five games since the trade deadline, the Sixers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (36-23), 130-115, at home Saturday.

While the game showcased the Sixers’ offensive abilities -- Ben Simmons tied a season-high 29 points while Tobias Harris added 20 of his own -- the Blazers outrebounded the Sixers, 53-33, including 19 offensive boards. That disparity would ultimately make the difference.

Now, in their first multi-game road trip since adding five new players to the rotation, the Sixers will be tested against Western Conference opponents in the Pelicans on Monday and Oklahoma City Thunder (38-21) on Thursday.

“I think everybody’s comfortable,” Jimmy Butler said after Monday’s shootaround. “I think everybody’s getting used to where everybody’s going to be on the floor.”

Harris has already notched three strong performances against the Pelicans this season during his time with the LA Clippers, scoring at least 21 points in each contest.

In their last meeting on November 21st, the Sixers narrowly defeated the Pelicans, 121-120. Joel Embiid, who is still expected to be out Monday with soreness in his left knee, scored 31 points and grabbed 19 boards. Ben Simmons finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 128-115 Saturday, without All-Star Anthony Davis (27.8 ppg, 12.8 rpg). Jrue Holiday led the contest with 27 points, while Julius Randle added 24. Davis has played in five of his team’s last six games after missing two weeks with a finger injury. The Pelicans are 3-3 in their past six.

Follow Along:

