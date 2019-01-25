Brewer Signed to Second 10-Day Contract

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 25, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Corey Brewer to a second 10-day contract.

Brewer signed his first 10-day contract with the team on Jan. 15 and has played in three games (two starts) for the 76ers, averaging 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 22.8 minutes per game.

He appeared in 72 games (18 starts) last season with the Lakers and Oklahoma City, averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 16.8 minute per game. After signing with the Thunder on March 3, 2018, Brewer went on to start 16 of his 18 regular-season games in Oklahoma City, increasing his averages across the board. He started each of the Thunder’s six postseason games against Utah.