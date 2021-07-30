Jaden Springer | Quick Facts

With the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer.

As one of the youngest prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft, Springer brings two-way talent, defensive intensity, and plenty of potential to the 76ers.

Get to know the newest Sixer a bit better…

Springer was born on September 25, 2002, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jaden’s father, Gary Springer, was also drafted by the 76ers in 1984. Prior to the draft, Gary Springer was an honorable mention All-American at Iona College.

For high school ball, Springer attended Rocky River High School in Mint Hill, North Carolina, prior to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before committing to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2020-21 season.

At Tennessee, Springer started in 15 of his 25 appearances, averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his freshman season.

Springer shot 46.7% from the field and 43.5% from deep.

Springer earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors twice in the 2020-21 season, on Feb. 1, 2021, and Dec. 21, 2020.

Following his freshman campaign, Springer was named to the 2021 SEC All-Freshman team.

