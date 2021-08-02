Filip Petrušev | Quick Facts
With the 50th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Filip Petrušev.
Drafted alongside Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey, the 6-foot-11 Petrušev brings length, shooting, and international experience to the Sixers.
Get to know one of the newest Sixers a bit better…
-
Petrušev was born April 15, 2000 in Belgrade, Serbia.
-
He played high school ball at Montverde Academy in Florida, where he helped his team to a national championship in his senior season.
-
After high school, Petrušev played two college seasons at Gonzaga (2018-2020).
-
In his sophomore campaign at Gonzaga, Petrušev started in all 33 of his appearances, averaging 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds, and shooting 56.2% from the field.
-
Petrušev was named a Wooden All-American and West Coast Conference Player of the Year after his second collegiate season.
-
He played his 2020-21 season overseas in Serbia’s Adriatic League, playing 21 for KK Mega Basket, averaging 23.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
-
Petrušev’s 23.7 points per game marked the highest scoring average in the Adriatic League in the last 14 seasons.
-
Petrušev shot 58.0% from the field and 41.9% from deep.
-
His impressive 2020-21 campaign led to earning the Adriatic League’s MVP award and Rising Star award.
Related Links:
2021 NBA Draft: Quick Facts About Jaden Springer