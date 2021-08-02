Filip Petrušev | Quick Facts

With the 50th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Filip Petrušev.

Drafted alongside Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey, the 6-foot-11 Petrušev brings length, shooting, and international experience to the Sixers.

Get to know one of the newest Sixers a bit better…

Petrušev was born April 15, 2000 in Belgrade, Serbia.

He played high school ball at Montverde Academy in Florida, where he helped his team to a national championship in his senior season.

After high school, Petrušev played two college seasons at Gonzaga (2018-2020).

In his sophomore campaign at Gonzaga, Petrušev started in all 33 of his appearances, averaging 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds, and shooting 56.2% from the field.

Petrušev was named a Wooden All-American and West Coast Conference Player of the Year after his second collegiate season.

He played his 2020-21 season overseas in Serbia’s Adriatic League, playing 21 for KK Mega Basket, averaging 23.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Petrušev’s 23.7 points per game marked the highest scoring average in the Adriatic League in the last 14 seasons.



Petrušev shot 58.0% from the field and 41.9% from deep.

His impressive 2020-21 campaign led to earning the Adriatic League’s MVP award and Rising Star award.

