76ers Set for Regular Season Finale

Game 82 of 82 has arrived for the 76ers (50-31), as the team hosts the Detroit Pistons (23-58) at The Center for the regular season finale.

The Sixers will close their season on the latter end of a back-to-back, after beating the Pacers, 133-120, Saturday in South Philadelphia.

It was yet another historic performance for Joel Embiid, who notched the first 40-point, 20-rebound game for any player in this NBA season, finishing with 41 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

Embiid shot 14-for-17 from the field, 2-for-2 from long range, and 11-for-15 from the free throw line in his 37 minutes of play.

All five Sixer starters finished in double-figures Saturday, as James Harden recorded a 22-point, 14-assist double-double, plus four rebounds and a steal. Tobias Harris totalled 18 points, four rebounds, and a block on 8-for-13 shooting.

Tyrese Maxey added 18 points, five assists, and a steal, and Danny Green finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

As of Sunday morning, the Sixers occupy the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, tied record-wise with the No. 3 Celtics. The Celtics will face the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Should the 76ers and Grizzlies win Sunday, the Sixers will hold the No. 3 seed in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Should either team lose, the Sixers will occupy the No. 4 seed.

Also as of Sunday morning, Joel Embiid continues to lead the NBA scoring title race, averaging 30.6 points per game. James Harden is second in the NBA in assists (10.3 apg).

Sunday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pistons (23-58) have won their last two games, but won the previous three. In their most recent outing, Detroit fell, 131-101, to the Milwaukee Bucks (51-30).

Rodney McGruder was Detroit’s leading scorer off the bench against the Bucks, finishing with 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting and 4-for-5 shooting from long range, plus three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Saddiq Bey added 20 points and two assists, while Cade Cunningham totalled 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and a block.

Cunningham (right hip soreness) is questionable Sunday, while Marvin Bagley III (left hip strain), Hamidou Diallo (left finger avulsion fracture), Jerami Grant (left calf strain), and Cory Joseph (left lumbar spine strain) are out.

The Pistons hold the No. 14 seed in the Eastern Conference.

