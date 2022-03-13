Sixers Defeat Magic in Overtime | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (41-25) defeated the Magic (18-51), 116-114, in overtime on Sunday night in Orlando. With the win, the Sixers swept the four-game season series between the two teams and have won 10 straight games overall against the Magic.

Philadelphia overcame a 17-point, first-half deficit in the contest. Trailing by two, Tobias Harris made a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Sixers with 31.7 seconds remaining in overtime.

As a team, the Sixers finished with final shooting totals of 35-for-92 (.380) from the floor, 14-for-37 (.378) from long range, and 32-for-37 (.865) from the free-throw line. The Magic shot 41-for-91 (.451) from the field, 18-for-43 (.419) from 3-point range, and 14-for-20 (.700) from the foul line.

Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. notched a double-double with 23 points (10-19 fg, 2-5 3fg, 1-2 ft), 12 rebounds, and three blocked shots in 39 minutes. Teammate Cole Anthony scored nine of his 19 points (4-12 fg, 3-7 3fg, 8-8 ft) in the overtime period.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In 41 minutes, Embiid posted a game-high 35 points (9-28 fg, 2-5 3fg, 15-17 ft) and 16 rebounds, plus seven assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with 26 points (10-18 fg, 3-5 3fg, 3-3 ft), nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 44 minutes.

James Harden

In 44 minutes of his own, Harden also had 26 points (5-19 fg, 3-11 3fg, 13-15 ft) with six rebounds, six assists, and a game-high three steals.

Georges Niang

Niang contributed 16 points, including a 4-for-8 effort from 3-point range, in 36 minutes off the Sixers’ bench.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey played 45 minutes and reached double figures with 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting (1-6 3fg, 1-2 ft), on top of two rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

To conclude a back-to-back, the Sixers return home to welcome Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

