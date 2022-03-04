Inside the 'Bid The Spectrum' Auction with Marjorie Harris | 76ers Insiders Podcast

The Sixers Youth Foundation, in partnership with Goldin, announced Friday that it will auction off 76ers game-worn, autographed sneakers in addition to the 2021-22 City Edition uniforms in the “Bid The Spectrum” auction.

The auction runs from Friday, March 4 through Monday, March 14 and all proceeds will go directly toward supporting youth in Philadelphia, Camden, and the surrounding areas.

Heading into year two, there is even more to bid on, according to Sixers Youth Foundation Chair Marjorie Harris:

Game-worn, autographed sneakers from current 76ers players and legends like Hall of Famer Allen Iverson

Game-worn, autographed City Edition uniforms from Joel Embiid and teammates

Game-worn, autographed City Edition team warm-ups

Among these rare, collectible items is the uniform worn by 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden in his second game as a 76er, a triple-double performance against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For more, Marjorie Harris joined Sixers.com’s Lauren Rosen for a special-edition podcast that can be heard here:

Below are some excerpts from the conversation…

Harris on the success of last year’s auction:

“People really came out and supported the auction. We raised over $600,000, which all went back into the community in a variety of ways, whether it was related to food, or to CHOP (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia), or to our core sport and youth programming… I felt really good about where we ended things last year, but I have to say I am even more excited about this year.”

On scaling things up with the best-selling City Edition uniforms in team history during such an exciting time:

“There’s the visual impact of the jersey and the uniform, but then there’s also the symbolic Spectrum logo. This was a very iconic time for us. The Sixers played in the Spectrum from 1967 to 1996. And I’m sure everyone remembers that, in 1983, we won a championship in the Spectrum with Dr. J and Moses Malone.

“It’s a really exciting time and I’m hoping that as we improve as a team, as a franchise, and hopefully go to a championship, that we can raise the spirits and what’s available to people in the community. I really see this as a parallel process. We want to give back to the community and that’s what this auction is really about.”

On the cause:

“At the end of the day, what we’re doing is raising money for the most important thing: the youth of our community. We are committed 100-percent to giving back to the community. These are the future leaders, this is the next generation, and it’s what we invest in. We use sports, which we all know is the great unifier. What is better than being at a basketball game, cheering on your home team – the Philadelphia 76ers? At that moment, it doesn’t matter your race, your religion, your gender. It doesn’t matter. We just come together as a community and we cheer for the same thing.”

Fans interested in bidding can visit SixersYouthFoundation.org or Goldin.co/SYF.