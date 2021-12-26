76ers vs. Wizards, Joel Embiid

Sixers Beat Wizards As Embiid Reaches Scoring Milestone | At The Buzzer

Joel Embiid Joins Allen Iverson As Only Two 76ers to Reach 7,000 Career Points Within Their First 300 Games
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Dec 26, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (17-16) defeated the Washington Wizards (17-16), 117-96, on the road on Sunday evening.

With his 19th point of the night, Joel Embiid reached 7,000 career points in his 282nd game.

The Sixers shot 43-for-86 (.500) as a team, 12-for-31 (.387) from long range, and 19-for-22 (.864) from the free-throw line. The home Wizards finished 35-for-90 (.389) overall, 8-for-33 (.242) from 3-point range, and 18-for-28 (.643) from the foul line.

Philadelphia outscored Washington 67-41 in the second and third quarters combined. Sixers rookies Jaden Springer and Myles Powell each scored their first-career NBA basket in the fourth quarter.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid finished with a double-double that included a game-high 36 points (12-17 fg, 2-5 3fg, 10-11 ft) and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Tobias Harris

  • Harris poured in 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the floor and 3-for-4 at the foul line. He added seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 30 minutes.

Furkan Korkmaz

  • In 15 minutes off the bench, Korkmaz sparked the Sixers with 14 points (5-9 fg, 2-6 3fg, 2-3 ft).

Tyrese Maxey/Seth Curry

  • Both players started and scored in double figures. Maxey ultimately tallied 13 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Curry added 11 points, five rebounds, and a season-high nine assists to lead all players in that category.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

Philadelphia’s three-game road trip continues Tuesday in Toronto (7:30 p.m.).

