Sixers Beat Wizards As Embiid Reaches Scoring Milestone | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (17-16) defeated the Washington Wizards (17-16), 117-96, on the road on Sunday evening.

With his 19th point of the night, Joel Embiid reached 7,000 career points in his 282nd game.

Joel Embiid joins legendary company with his 7,000th career point. pic.twitter.com/p3QG5Q2TTc — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 27, 2021

The Sixers shot 43-for-86 (.500) as a team, 12-for-31 (.387) from long range, and 19-for-22 (.864) from the free-throw line. The home Wizards finished 35-for-90 (.389) overall, 8-for-33 (.242) from 3-point range, and 18-for-28 (.643) from the foul line.

Philadelphia outscored Washington 67-41 in the second and third quarters combined. Sixers rookies Jaden Springer and Myles Powell each scored their first-career NBA basket in the fourth quarter.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a double-double that included a game-high 36 points (12-17 fg, 2-5 3fg, 10-11 ft) and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Tobias Harris

Harris poured in 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the floor and 3-for-4 at the foul line. He added seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 30 minutes.

Furkan Korkmaz

In 15 minutes off the bench, Korkmaz sparked the Sixers with 14 points (5-9 fg, 2-6 3fg, 2-3 ft).

Tyrese Maxey/Seth Curry

Both players started and scored in double figures. Maxey ultimately tallied 13 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Curry added 11 points, five rebounds, and a season-high nine assists to lead all players in that category.

Up Next:

Philadelphia’s three-game road trip continues Tuesday in Toronto (7:30 p.m.).