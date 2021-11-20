76ers Fall to Trail Blazers on Road | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (9-8) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (9-8), 118-111, on the road on Saturday night.

The two teams posted nearly identical shooting totals in terms of overall field goals, with the Sixers going 41-for-81 (.506) and the Trail Blazers connecting on 40-of-80 (.500) attempts. Three-point shooting proved critical, with Portland registering a 15-for-34 (.441) mark from downtown compared to the Sixers’ 10-for-28 (.357) effort. Both clubs took advantage of their free throws. The Blazers converted each of their 23 attempts from the charity stripe, while the Sixers went 19-for-21 (.905).

Portland’s largest lead was 18 points late in the third quarter. Tobias Harris cut the Sixers’ deficit to two, 97-95, on a layup at the 6:18 mark of the fourth quarter.

Damian Lillard tallied a season-high 39 points (10-21 fg, 5-13 3fg, 14-14 ft) with seven assists and three blocked shots for the home team.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Scoring 21 of his 28 points in the second half, including 15 in the final frame, Maxey finished 9-for-17 from the field, 1-for-4 from 3-point range and a career-best 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Tobias Harris

Harris matched Maxey with a team-leading 28 points (11-21 fg, 2-4 3fg, 4-5 ft), eight rebounds and three assists in a team-high 36 minutes of action.

Georges Niang

Niang added 15 points (6-11 fg, 3-6 3fg), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes in his second consecutive start.

.@sixers @TyreseMaxey up to 23 points (incl. 9-9 FT) and seven assists tonight. Maxey's nine made free throws are a new career high, surpassing the eight he made on Nov. 11 vs. Toronto. h/t @nbastats — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) November 21, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers head to Sacramento (Monday, Nov. 22, 10 p.m. ET) before completing their season-long six game road trip at Golden State (Wednesday, Nov. 24, 10 p.m. ET).

