76ers Fall To Jazz On Road | At The Buzzer

Sixers’ Season-Long Six Game Road Trip Continues Thursday in Denver
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Nov 16, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (8-7) fell to the Utah Jazz (9-5), 120-85, on the road on Tuesday night.

Utah shot 46-for-89 (.517) from the floor, 16-for-38 (.421) from 3-point range and 12-for-19 (.632) from the free-throw line. The Sixers finished 33-for-90 (.367) overall, 6-for-29 (.207) from 3 and 13-for-17 (.765) from the foul line.

Six Jazz players scored in double figures, compared to three visitors, in what was the second of six straight road games for the Sixers.

Key Contributors:

Shake Milton

  • Milton’s team-leading 18 points were the result of 7-for-19 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 from the foul line. He added three rebounds and four assists in a game-high 35 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

  • In what marked his team-leading 14th double-figure scoring effort in 15 games, Maxey registered 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

Tobias Harris

  • Harris tallied 12 points (4-9 fg, 1-3 3fg, 3-3 ft), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 27 minutes of action.

@Sixers Social:

Quote To Note:

76ers head coach Doc Rivers on rookie Charles Bassey, who posted five points, four rebounds and one block in 10 minutes off the bench:

“I thought he was fantastic. He knows the coverages and stuff already. That’s really impressive for a young guy. He actually got on a guy late in the game because the guy didn’t do the right coverage… Just watching him, he knows how to play. He’s raw, but I like how he plays.”

Up Next:

The Sixers head to Denver (Thursday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. ET), before trips to Portland (Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 p.m. ET), Sacramento (Monday, Nov. 22, 10 p.m. ET) and Golden State (Wednesday, Nov. 24, 10 p.m. ET).

