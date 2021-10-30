At the Buzzer | 76ers Topple Hawks

by Lauren Rosen
Posted: Oct 30, 2021

The 76ers (4-2) notched their steepest victory of the young season Saturday, topping the Atlanta Hawks (3-3), 122-94.

The Sixers shot 53.5% (46-86 fg) from the floor and 94.7% (18-19 FT) from the free throw line.

Tobias Harris notched a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double, making him the game’s highest scorer and the Sixers’ top rebounder.

Trae Young scored 13 points and shared 10 assists, shooting 5-for-16 from the field and 1-for-4 from deep.

Key Contributors:

  • Tobias Harris

    • Harris scored a team-high 22 points, plus 11 rebounds and four assists. He shot 9-for-13 from the field in his 31 minutes.

  • Joel Embiid

    • Embiid recorded 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block in his 30 minutes. He shot 8-for-9 from the foul line, and finished at a game-high +21.

  • Tyrese Maxey

    • Maxey finished with 16 points, three assists, a steal, and a block. The second-year Sixer shot 6-for-8 from the field, 1-for-2 from deep, and 3-for-3 from the stripe.

  • Seth Curry

    • Curry totalled 15 points, an assist, and a steal, shooting 5-for-9 from the floor, 2-for-4 from deep, and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

  • Shake Milton

    • In his second game of the season - after returning from a right ankle sprain - Milton scored 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

  • Andre Drummond

    • Drummond recorded eight points, five rebounds, an assist, and two steals. He shot 4-for-6 from the floor.

  • Matisse Thybulle

    • Thybulle tied Milton for a bench-high 11 points, plus three rebounds, two assists, a game-high four steals, and a game-high three blocks. Thybulle shot 4-for-7 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the line.

@Sixers Social:

Clamps.

Quote to Note:

Lethal indeed.

Up Next:

The Sixers’ four-game homestand continues Monday, hosting the Trail Blazers (3-2) for the first and only time this season. The Blazers will visit the Sixers on the second half of a back-to-back, visiting the Charlotte Hornets Monday night.

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

