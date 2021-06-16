76ers Look to Regain Series Lead Over Hawks in Game 5

It’s a 2-2 series.

The Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup between the 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks now shifts back to Philadelphia for a pivotal Game 5.

The Hawks’ second-half comeback in Game 4 resulted in a 103-100 victory for the No. 5 seed.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers knows his team is capable of more, including on the defensive end.

“They shot 36-percent,” Rivers said following Tuesday's film session. “It’s not like our defense was bad, but our defense was not good, either. Deflections -- one of our goals is around 40. We had 18, and we had zero in the fourth quarter. There were a lot of signs in that game [Monday] to prove to us that we have to be a better version of ourselves.”

Also on Tuesday, the NBA announced that Joel Embiid was named to the All-NBA Second Team. With three selections, Embiid joins Hall of Famers Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Dolph Schayes as the only Philadelphia players ever to make at least three All-NBA teams.

Embiid, Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle earned NBA All-Defensive Team honors on Monday. Simmons made the All-Defensive First Team for the second straight season. Philadelphia was the only team to have three players recognized.

The injury report as of gameday morning listed Embiid (right knee) as questionable and Danny Green (right calf) as out for the 76ers.

For Atlanta, Trae Young appears on the report as probable with right shoulder soreness.

De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus tear), Brandon Goodwin (respiratory condition) and Cam Reddish (right achilles soreness) remain out. The Hawks provided an update that Hunter underwent surgery yesterday in Los Angeles and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of training camp.

Wednesday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. start in Philadelphia.

Opponent Outlook:

Atlanta committed just four turnovers in Game 4.

Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan gave a lot of credit to Trae Young.

“I’ve always felt that he is a player that -- you know, two turnovers is really the limit that we’ve kind of talked about. He’s had some five-turnover games and some seven-turnover games. I think he’s just too good of a player [and] passer to have five and seven turnovers in a ballgame. Two...that’s acceptable.”

Young finished with a game-high 25 points and a career-high-tying 18 assists. He scored 17 of his 25 in the second half, despite shooting just 5-for-14 from the field and 1-for-6 from three in the final two quarters.

John Collins scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the second half alone to finish the game with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Even in the loss, the Sixers held the Hawks to 36.6% shooting overall (37-101 fg) and 30.0% from deep (12-40 3fg).

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic